SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1840583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on SunPower
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower
SunPower Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SunPower
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.