SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1840583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SunPower by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

