SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SunPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

