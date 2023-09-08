Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEOAY. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

