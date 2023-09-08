StockNews.com Upgrades Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) to “Strong-Buy”

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:LEE opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

In other news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,475.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Lee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 597,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian PR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $4,404,000. Solas Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 15.1% during the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 266,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 38.7% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

