StockNews.com Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to “Strong-Buy”

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.