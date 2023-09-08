StockNews.com Upgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 0.7 %
Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.
Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 7.85%.
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
