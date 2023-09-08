StockNews.com Upgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 0.7 %

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

