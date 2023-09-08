StockNews.com Lowers Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.01.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Profire Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Profire Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,415,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

