StockNews.com Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.30.

Shares of IRTC opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $85,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

