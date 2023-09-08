StockNews.com Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $180.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $195.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.16.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,613 shares of company stock worth $2,477,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

