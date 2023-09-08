StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.58% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

