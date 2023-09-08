StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.9 %

ARKR opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter worth $188,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.