StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter worth $188,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
