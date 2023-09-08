Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Put Options (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,322 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the average volume of 13,022 put options.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:ZIM opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.07. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 804,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,691,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 710,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $17.70 to $15.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.00 to $10.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

