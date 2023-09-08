Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

