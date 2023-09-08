Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
Shares of SIGA stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
