Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,583 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,762 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Overstock.com Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.61. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Overstock.com

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. bought 2,052 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,786,000 after acquiring an additional 188,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 1,612,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 52,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

