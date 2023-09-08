Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. TC Energy has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,715,061,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

