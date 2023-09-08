Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in NOV by 18.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NOV by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 176,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

