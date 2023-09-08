Stock Traders Buy High Volume of VinFast Auto Put Options (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 110,794 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the average volume of 77,855 put options.

VinFast Auto Stock Down 26.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $17.99 on Friday. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.15.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

VinFast Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.