Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Papa John’s International Put Options (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,512 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 177% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,266 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,713 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

