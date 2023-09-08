Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,065 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 391% compared to the typical volume of 1,032 call options.

In related news, EVP Wayne Thorsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADT opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.17 and a beta of 1.71.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

