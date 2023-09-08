Stifel Nicolaus Increases Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target to $30.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

KRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

KRT stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.37. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $108.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 915.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 61.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 90.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

