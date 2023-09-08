Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,729,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $233,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

