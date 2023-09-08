Stephens Downgrades NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Equal Weight

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $23.61.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

