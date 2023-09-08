Starco Brands (STCB) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Starco Brands to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million $810,000.00 -16.50 Starco Brands Competitors $1.95 billion $95.26 million 2,251.70

Starco Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands. Starco Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -20.73% -17.69% -9.45% Starco Brands Competitors -8.74% -18.80% -0.05%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Starco Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Starco Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Starco Brands Competitors 206 1559 2494 35 2.55

As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 46.47%. Given Starco Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starco Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Starco Brands has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starco Brands rivals beat Starco Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

