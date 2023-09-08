Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Purchases $23,654.96 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 22,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $23,654.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,950,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Star Equity Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of STRR stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Star Equity had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Research analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
