Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Purchases $23,654.96 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 22,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $23,654.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,950,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Star Equity Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STRR stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Star Equity had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Research analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Equity by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

