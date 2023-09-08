SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Mike Clasper Buys 59,500 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Clasper bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £138,635 ($175,088.41).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 227.60 ($2.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22,760.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.42) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.10) to GBX 340 ($4.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 316.43 ($4.00).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

