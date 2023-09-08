SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.55 million and $1.07 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006126 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

