Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives $3.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLDP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $2.11 on Friday. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $376.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 281.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Power will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Solid Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 34.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 103.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

