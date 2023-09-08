SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $240.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.19.

SEDG opened at $152.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.56 and its 200 day moving average is $264.05. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $147.96 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

