SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.08

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from SKY Network Television’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sports and entertainment media services and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

