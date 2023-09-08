SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $385,800.38 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $385,800.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Lionel Bonnot sold 5,059 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $657,821.77.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lionel Bonnot sold 772 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $92,640.00.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.81. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $142.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.18). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SiTime by 94.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 191.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SiTime by 2,115.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

