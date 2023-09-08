SingularityNET Price Tops $0.19 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $234.84 million and $21.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,833.79 or 1.00061771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.19381836 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $21,560,466.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

