Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2023

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGIGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $18.60 to $13.50. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sinclair traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.20. 146,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 727,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $647.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

