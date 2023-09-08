Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Insider Acquires A$4,491,690.06 in Stock

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Field acquired 292,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$15.34 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of A$4,491,690.06 ($2,897,864.55).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

