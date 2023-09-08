Simon Cordery Buys 722 Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Cordery acquired 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £989.14 ($1,249.23).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:PCFT opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of £432.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2,286.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.47. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 166 ($2.10).

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.05. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.