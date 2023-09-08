Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SILK. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,195 shares of company stock worth $242,534. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.