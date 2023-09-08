Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $553,494.84 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $553,494.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Elizabeth Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $576,303.79.

On Monday, July 3rd, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,334 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $483,090.58.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SIG opened at $75.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

