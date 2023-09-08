Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth $38,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

