Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Velocys (LON:VLS)

Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:VLS opened at GBX 1.49 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.63. Velocys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

