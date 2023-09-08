Shah Capital Management Acquires 81,000 Shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,552,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,968,969.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management bought 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $119,231.82.
- On Monday, June 12th, Shah Capital Management purchased 303,854 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,075,643.16.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Shah Capital Management bought 75,247 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $271,641.67.
Shares of SOL opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.06. Emeren Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
