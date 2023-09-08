Shah Capital Management Acquires 81,000 Shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,552,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,968,969.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management bought 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $119,231.82.

On Monday, June 12th, Shah Capital Management purchased 303,854 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,075,643.16.

On Thursday, June 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 75,247 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $271,641.67.

Shares of SOL opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.06. Emeren Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

