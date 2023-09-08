Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

SEVN stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

