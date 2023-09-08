Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Declares $0.53 Annual Dividend

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5329 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of SEIGY stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $8.32.
About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft
