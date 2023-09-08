Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 384.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $15,721,538,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

