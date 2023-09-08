Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.