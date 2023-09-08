Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,088 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Unum Group worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 271.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Unum Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

