Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,834 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $136.94. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VMware

Insider Activity

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.