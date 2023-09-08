Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

