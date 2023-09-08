SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.56 Per Share

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

SEIT stock opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £812.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 116.39 ($1.47).

Insider Buying and Selling at SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

In other news, insider Sarika Patel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,736.04). In related news, insider Christopher Knowles acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,944.18). Also, insider Sarika Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,736.04). Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

