Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2023

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $978,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $89,505.60.
  • On Monday, August 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $30,738.09.
  • On Tuesday, August 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $163,400.00.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $162,320.00.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $639,146.32.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 33.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 148.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 217,661 shares during the period.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.