Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $978,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $89,505.60.

On Monday, August 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $30,738.09.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $163,400.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $162,320.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $639,146.32.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $50.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 33.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 148.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 217,661 shares during the period.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.