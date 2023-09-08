Scotiabank Analysts Give WSP Global (TSE:WSP) a C$216.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$216.00 target price on WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSP. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$198.70.

Shares of WSP opened at C$189.73 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$143.66 and a 1-year high of C$193.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$181.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$176.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.7661389 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

