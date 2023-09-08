Scotiabank Analysts Give Stantec (TSE:STN) a C$99.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$99.00 target price on Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.30.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$89.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$58.88 and a 1-year high of C$92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.0703405 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

